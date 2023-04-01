Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

CAS names its 2023 Future Leaders

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
April 1, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 11
Thirty-five early-career scientists make up the CAS Future Leaders class of 2023. The scientists will attend a program at CAS headquarters, in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 7–12.

The program, organized by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, provides PhD students and postdoctoral researchers with opportunities to network with peer scientists from around the world, be inspired by industry thought leaders, and participate in science leadership training. The participants will also attend ACS Fall 2023, in San Francisco, Aug. 13–17.

The 2023 CAS Future Leaders are Justin L. Andrews, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Sivani Baskaran, Norwegian Geotechnical Institute; Isaiah Borne, University of Liverpool; Andryj Borys, University of Bern; Kimberly Carter-Fenk, Stanford University; Alison S. Chang, University of Oregon; Ty Christoff-Tempesta, University of Delaware; Eleonora Comeo, University of Nottingham; Roxana Coreas, University of California, Berkeley; Cintya Dharmayanti, University of South Australia; Katharina Ehrmann, TU Wien; Ana C. Garcia Alvarez, University of California, Irvine; Diego Gomez-Maldonado, Northeastern University; Mallory Green, Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society; Bryan D. James, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution; Fiona Kearns, University of California San Diego; Kenry, Harvard University; Croix Laconsay, University of Houston; Krystyna Maslowska-​Jarzyna, University of Warsaw; Kacey G. Ortiz, Auburn University; Melissa Ramirez, California Institute of Technology; Bec Roldan, University of Michigan; Monika A. Roy, University of Massachusetts Lowell; Karla Rosalia Sanchez Lievanos, University of Rochester; Sayoni Sarkar, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; Susmita Sarkar, Purdue University; Monika Snowdon, University of Waterloo; Amy Solinski, Pennsylvania State University; Zoha Syed, Northwestern University; Azalea Uva, University of Toronto; Cel Welch, Brown University; Stone Woo, Scripps Research in California; Xiaohui Xu, Princeton University; Hirogi Yokochi, Tokyo Institute of Technology; Jianyu Zhang, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

This year, for the first time, CAS is also honoring additional outstanding applicants to its Future Leaders program. The CAS Future Leaders Top 100 program provides the selected early-career scientists with a 1-year ACS membership, a digital badge, access to an exclusive networking group on LinkedIn, and opportunities to attend virtual training and networking events. Visit cas.org/​futureleaders for more information about CAS Future Leaders.

UPDATE:

This article was updated on April 3, 2023, to add information about the CAS Future Leaders Top 100 program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

