Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 3, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 11

Chemical companies want to capture carbon, but local communities don’t want it under their lake

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 11
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s wrong, it’s crooked, and it’s corrupt. That’s why it’s in Louisiana”

Russel Honoré, founder, GreenARMY

Environment

The battle for Lake Maurepas

Potential thermochemistry replacements starred at Paris conference

Start-ups touted technologies that could change the way we process chemicals

Peptide nucleic acids progress for gene editing and antisense drugs

These lab-made molecules can bind to genes more strongly than DNA and RNA do, making them promising drug candidates and genetic tools

  • Profiles

    C&EN talks with Ziba Ardalan, art curator

    The Iranian art-world leader discusses how her science background shapes her creative work

  • Drug Discovery

    Small molecule treats multiple sclerosis in rodents

    Compound inhibits receptor associated with signaling in certain cells in the central nervous system

  • ACS Meeting News

    ACS Spring 2023 in Indianapolis

    Lots to celebrate at ACS’s fourth hybrid meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
ACS Meeting News

ACS Spring 2023 in Indianapolis

Lots to celebrate at ACS’s fourth hybrid meeting

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Tales of April fools

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT