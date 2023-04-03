Quote of the Week

April 3, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 11
Chemical companies want to capture carbon, but local communities don’t want it under their lake
Start-ups touted technologies that could change the way we process chemicals
These lab-made molecules can bind to genes more strongly than DNA and RNA do, making them promising drug candidates and genetic tools
The Iranian art-world leader discusses how her science background shapes her creative work
Compound inhibits receptor associated with signaling in certain cells in the central nervous system
Lots to celebrate at ACS’s fourth hybrid meeting