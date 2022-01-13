CCS and ACS hold chemical education forum

On Nov. 27, the Chinese Chemical Society (CCS) and the American Chemical Society hosted an event focused on chemical education. The theme was “Chemical Education for the Future.” The event marked the first time the two societies have collaborated on an event focused on chemical education. H. N. Cheng, the 2021 ACS president, and CCS secretary general Qinghua Fan opened the forum. The six presenters included the editor in chief, former associate editor, and a member of the editorial advisory board of the Journal of Chemical Education and educators from universities under China’s Ministry of Education. The event was broadcast to an audience of more than 60,000 people.
