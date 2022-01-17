Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands



Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 17, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 2

Our analysis of the key policies, market trends, and economic forces that will affect chemistry worldwide as the pandemic continues

Cover image:Our analysis of the key policies, market trends, and economic forces that will affect chemistry worldwide as the pandemic continues

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 2
Quote of the Week

“COVID has led to new product standards, and we are seeing new designs that are comfortable and cheap and also allow the wearer’s face to be visible, which benefits communication.”

Simon Smith, respirator filter expert, retired from 3M

Policy

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2022

Our analysis of the key policies, market trends, and economic forces that will affect chemistry worldwide as the pandemic continues

New drug approvals held steady in 2021

The FDA maintained its pace for shepherding new molecular entities to market despite the ongoing pandemic

Respirator filter expert Simon Smith explains what’s in a mask and what drives personal protective equipment R&D

He spent 30 years working to address particulate and chemical hazards, including anticipating a pandemic such as COVID-19

  • Biochemistry

    Career Ladder: Erik Luber

    This boundary-crossing scientist has expertise in physics, chemistry, and biology.

  • Informatics

    Drugmakers embrace AI through deals with specialist firms

    Companies seek to accelerate discovery and improve drug candidate quality with high-speed computational models

  • Persistent Pollutants

    US EPA turns down requests for more PFAS toxicity testing

    Agency grants advocates’ petition but won’t require Chemours to study additional fluorochemicals

Science Concentrates


Informatics

Drugmakers embrace AI through deals with specialist firms

Companies seek to accelerate discovery and improve drug candidate quality with high-speed computational models

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

How shapes sound and how sounds shove

 

Job listings

