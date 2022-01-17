Quote of the Week

January 17, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 2
Our analysis of the key policies, market trends, and economic forces that will affect chemistry worldwide as the pandemic continues
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
The FDA maintained its pace for shepherding new molecular entities to market despite the ongoing pandemic
He spent 30 years working to address particulate and chemical hazards, including anticipating a pandemic such as COVID-19
This boundary-crossing scientist has expertise in physics, chemistry, and biology.
Companies seek to accelerate discovery and improve drug candidate quality with high-speed computational models
Agency grants advocates’ petition but won’t require Chemours to study additional fluorochemicals
