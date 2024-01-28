Call for abstracts: 28th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference

The 28th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, hosted by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute, will be held June 3–5 in Atlanta. The conference will feature a broad range of topics, including chemistry education, carbon capture and utilization, polymers, sustainable process and product design, green chemistry practices in industry and academia, synthesis and catalysis, and materials circularity. This year the conference will also have a special focus on the theme artificial intelligence–enabled green chemistry. The conference will have a limited hybrid program; sessions that are hybrid will be labeled as such, so keep that in mind when submitting abstracts. The conference will also feature a range of workshops, such as on the assessment of green chemistry curricula’s impact, knowledge transfer, and unheard voices and perspectives in global green chemistry and sustainability.
The deadline to submit abstracts is Feb. 12. Visit www.gcande.org/program for details on the symposia and submitting an abstract.
