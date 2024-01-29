Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 29, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 3

New research at the edge of the nuclear landscape is illuminating the most powerful force in the universe and teaching scientists how elements are forged in stars

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 3
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Nature can always surprise you. You have to be diligent and keep an open mind.”

Miguel Madurga, nuclear physicist, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Astrochemistry

Divining the mysteries of the atomic nucleus

The chemistry of cold-water washing

Clever ingredients are powering an industry-wide shift to lower laundry temperatures

FDA gave its nod to 55 new drugs in 2023

After a relatively slow year in 2022, the agency approved new molecular entities at a quick clip last year

  • People

    Kathryn Harkup: science communicator, best-selling author, and goth enthusiast

    Harkup discusses her transition from a lab chemist to telling stories about science

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Chinese New Year

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the colorful and delicious chemistry behind several Chinese New Year traditions.

  • Atmospheric Chemistry

    Air quality alerts to quadruple by 2100

    ﻿Researchers say adaptation and mitigation policies are needed to reduce associated health risks﻿

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pollution

Shape can explain how some microplastics travel so far in the environment

Many microplastics are fibers. Compared with spheres, they can spend 4 times as long in the air before settling

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Talking to animals

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT