Quote of the Week

January 29, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 3
New research at the edge of the nuclear landscape is illuminating the most powerful force in the universe and teaching scientists how elements are forged in stars
Clever ingredients are powering an industry-wide shift to lower laundry temperatures
After a relatively slow year in 2022, the agency approved new molecular entities at a quick clip last year
Harkup discusses her transition from a lab chemist to telling stories about science
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the colorful and delicious chemistry behind several Chinese New Year traditions.
Researchers say adaptation and mitigation policies are needed to reduce associated health risks
Many microplastics are fibers. Compared with spheres, they can spend 4 times as long in the air before settling