Call for nominations for 2021 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute is accepting nominations for the 2021 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. This recognition program honors companies and institutions that have developed a new process or product using green chemistry approaches that help protect public health and the environment. The awards are cosponsored by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Nominations are due Dec. 4.
For more information or to nominate someone, visit bit.ly/34WIIg5.
