Call for nominations: 2024 James Flack Norris Award

by Sara Cottle
February 26, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 6
Nominations for the 2024 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry are now open. The award honors the memory of James Flack Norris (1871–1940), a professor of chemistry at Simmons College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chair of the Northeastern Section of ACS (NESACS) in 1904, and American Chemical Society president in 1925–26.

Individuals or teams may be nominated. Nominees should have served with special distinction as teachers of chemistry in secondary, undergraduate, or graduate school.

This award, given annually by NESACS, includes a certificate and an honorarium of $3,000. The award will be presented at a ceremony and dinner in November and will include a formal address given by the awardee or awardees.

The nomination materials should consist of the primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and curriculum vitae. Materials should not include reprints or other publications and should not exceed 30 pages for an individual nomination or 40 pages for a team nomination. Submit all materials electronically in Adobe PDF format to Margaret Greenslade, NESACS administrative coordinator, at admin@nesacs.org by April 12.

Visit nesacs.org/awards_norris.html for more information about the award, including a list of past recipients. Direct any questions about the award or the nomination process to Christine Caputo, chair of the Norris Award Committee, at christine.caputo@unh.edu.

