Quote of the Week

February 26, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 6
12 months after a freight train derailed and dumped toxic chemicals in an Ohio town, locals worry about lingering pollutants and adverse health effects
12 months after a freight train derailed and dumped toxic chemicals in an Ohio town, locals worry about lingering pollutants and adverse health effects
Language models behind ChatGPT could lower research barriers and take us a step closer to automated labs
Solithor is running with a composite electrolyte that avoids some of the pitfalls experienced by its bigger, wealthier rivals
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning paints a vivid picture of how colorants have been created and used throughout history.
Analytical chemistry techniques reveal human activities during mid-Holocene
Researchers report first plutonium-carbon multiple bonds, illuminating periodic trends
A thin film of organic molecules floating on water can undergo useful photochemical reactions without needing organic solvents or catalysts