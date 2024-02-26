Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 26, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 6

12 months after a freight train derailed and dumped toxic chemicals in an Ohio town, locals worry about lingering pollutants and adverse health effects

Volume 102 | Issue 6
Quote of the Week

“I would lie in bed every night and think, Are they going to call me tomorrow and say we have to leave?”

Krissy Hylton, resident, East Palestine, Ohio

Environment

Visiting East Palestine 1 year later

12 months after a freight train derailed and dumped toxic chemicals in an Ohio town, locals worry about lingering pollutants and adverse health effects

Hey, chatbot, can you synthesize this molecule?

Language models behind ChatGPT could lower research barriers and take us a step closer to automated labs

Budget European start-up joins the lithium-metal battery race

Solithor is running with a composite electrolyte that avoids some of the pitfalls experienced by its bigger, wealthier rivals

  • Materials

    Periodic Graphics: 6 chemical stories of colors through time

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning paints a vivid picture of how colorants have been created and used throughout history.

  • Art & Artifacts

    Northern Patagonian rock art from millennia earlier than expected

    Analytical chemistry techniques reveal human activities during mid-Holocene

  • Chemical Bonding

    Plutonium joins the carbene club

    Researchers report first plutonium-carbon multiple bonds, illuminating periodic trends

Science Concentrates

image name
Green Chemistry

Water boosts light-driven coupling chemistry

A thin film of organic molecules floating on water can undergo useful photochemical reactions without needing organic solvents or catalysts

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Water-bombed insects and carrots that curl

 

