Call for nominations: 2024 Pauling Medal Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Pauling Medal Award. The American Chemical Society Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections jointly sponsor this annual award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry that merit national and international recognition. The award is named after double Nobel laureate Linus Pauling, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest region. The 2024 medal will be presented at a symposium in the fall at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Nomination packages should be submitted using the form at cenm.ag/paulingmedal by June 3 at 5:00 p.m. (PDT). Nominations of women and other historically marginalized groups are especially encouraged.
