Call for nominations for the 2024 Richards Medal

The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the 2024 Theodore William Richards Medal Award for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. The medal honors the US’s first chemistry Nobel laureate and is awarded every 2 years. The medal was most recently presented in 2022 to Jacqueline Barton of the California Institute of Technology.
Nominations must include a brief curriculum vitae of the nominee and a clear, concise nomination letter outlining the candidate’s conspicuous achievements in chemistry on which the nomination is based. The documents must be submitted electronically, as a single PDF file, to malikaj@bu.edu.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31. The Richards Medal will be awarded on March 14, 2024.
Find more information about the medal, including a list of all previous recipients, at nesacs.org/awards_richards-medal.html.
