October 16, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 34

Thanks to advances in materials science, temporary implants that remove themselves by dissolving in the body could soon make their clinical debut

Volume 101 | Issue 34
Quote of the Week

“I think in the future we’ll see devices that go beyond anything that exists today in clinical medicine.”

John Rogers, director, Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics, Northwestern University

Electronic Materials

Degradable electronic medical devices power up

Thanks to advances in materials science, temporary implants that remove themselves by dissolving in the body could soon make their clinical debut

Private equity ramps up in pharmaceutical services

A yearslong incursion has accelerated, transforming a small-company chemical sector

Can chemists turn wood into an electronic material?

Tapping into the renewable material’s unique nanostructure, scientists pursue surprising devices and potential killer apps

  • Greenhouse Gases

    Carbon dioxide industry stresses about supply

    Sequestration may pull carbon dioxide from an already tight merchant market

  • ACS News

    Being accessible and discussing disabilities and health issues

    Ensure communications are broadly accessible. And brush up on ways to skillfully navigate conversations around disabilities, disorders, and other matters of health

  • Drug Discovery

    Molecule packs dual punch for cancer immunotherapy

    First of its kind inhibitor accesses hard-to-drug phosphatase active sites to target tumors for destruction

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Atoms swap spots in aromatic rings

New reaction replaces carbon with nitrogen

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Starfield structures and gamified instruments

 

