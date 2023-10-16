Quote of the Week

October 16, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 34
Thanks to advances in materials science, temporary implants that remove themselves by dissolving in the body could soon make their clinical debut
A yearslong incursion has accelerated, transforming a small-company chemical sector
Tapping into the renewable material’s unique nanostructure, scientists pursue surprising devices and potential killer apps
Sequestration may pull carbon dioxide from an already tight merchant market
Ensure communications are broadly accessible. And brush up on ways to skillfully navigate conversations around disabilities, disorders, and other matters of health
First of its kind inhibitor accesses hard-to-drug phosphatase active sites to target tumors for destruction