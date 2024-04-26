Call for nominations: 2025 awards for the ACS Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Chemical Glycobiology

The American Chemical Society Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Chemical Glycobiology recognizes and celebrates the exceptional contributions of individuals to the fields of carbohydrate chemistry and glycobiology in education, research, and practical applications through its awards. Nominations are now open for the following 2025 awards: the Claude S. Hudson Award, the Melville L. Wolfrom Award, the Derek Horton Award in Industrial Carbohydrate Chemistry, the Horace S. Isbell Award, and the David Y. Gin New Investigator Award. The deadline for nominations is June 15.
For detailed information and the 2025 nomination form, visit acscarb.org/awards/. Submit nominations via email to Steve Sucheck at steve.sucheck@utoledo.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter