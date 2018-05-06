Call for nominations for Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI) seeks nominations for the 2018 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which recognize companies or institutions that have developed a new process or product that helps protect public health and the environment. The awards are sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with ACS GCI.
Nominations are due by July 2, and awardees will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in October 2018. For more information or to nominate someone, visit www.acs.org/gcca.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter