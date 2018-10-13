Call for nominations for Morley Medal ﻿

The ACS Cleveland Section seeks nominations for the 2019 Edward W. Morley Medal, which recognizes “significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or to industrial progress,” according to the section’s website. The area of eligibility includes parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 400 km of Cleveland. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000.
The deadline is Dec. 14. Send nominations to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, by email at mwaner@jcu.edu. For more information, visit csuohio.edu/sciences/dept/cleveland_acs/morley.htm and click on the October 2018 “Isotopics” newsletter.
