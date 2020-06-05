Advertisement

Call for papers: 2020 MWRM

by Linda Wang
June 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 22
Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2020 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM), which will be held Oct. 21–23 at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Missouri.

The symposium will highlight advances in the myriad specialties represented in the Midwest region of the American Chemical Society, including 12 technical symposia, a discourse on underrepresented groups, poster sessions, and two plenary lectures from Luisa De Cola of the University of Strasbourg and Jerry Atwood of the University of Missouri–Columbia.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall and the online program will be available on Sept. 7. Abstracts are due July 20. To submit an abstract, visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit mwrm2020.org.

ACS continues to monitor the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person meetings, such as the fall 2020 regional meetings. Please visit acs.org for the most up-to-date information about this meeting.

