June 8, 2020 Issue

COVID-19 antibody tests are raising as many questions as they answer
As stay-at-home orders expire, some are turning to the tests to reopen society safely. It may be too much to ask
June 8, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 22
Credit: Chris Gash
Green chemistry technique promises improved reaction performance and environmental friendliness, but hurdles stand in the way of broader adoption
Farmers can manage resistant weeds with isoxaflutole—if they can keep it out of the water
This Indian entrepreneur helps students and postdocs learn about business
As scientists attempt to speed up COVID-19 research, attention by the public and media has changed the way preprint servers and journals handle those papers
His team at Olon works to incorporate safety from the start of process design
The tests are less reliable than other diagnostics, and some large labs say they won’t offer them right away