ACS News

Call for papers: 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

by Linda Wang
January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting, which will be held June 12 at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

The meeting will highlight technical advances in chemistry that focus on improving people’s lives. In addition to technical symposia and poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture, a luncheon honoring 50-, 60-, and 70-year ACS members, an industrial exhibition, graduate school recruitment, and an awards dinner. The regional Chemagination competition and high school teacher programming will be held the following day at St. John’s University in New York.

Symposium sessions include “Flavor and Fragrance Chemistry,” “Cosmetic Chemistry,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Forensic Chemistry,” “The Chemistry of Life Sciences,” and “Materials Chemistry.” The symposium will also feature 3 min long data-blitz talks selected from the submitted poster abstracts.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring. The online program will be available on May 25. Abstracts are due March 9. To submit an abstract, visit www.marm2020.org or the American Chemical Society’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.

