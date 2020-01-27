January 27, 2020 Issue

Lessons learned from a year in Washington
A half-dozen PhDs jumped from science into a fellowship to find out how the US government works. What they learned can help guide scientists nationwide
January 27, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 4
A half-dozen PhDs jumped from science into a fellowship to find out how the US government works. What they learned can help guide scientists nationwide
Cover image:When chemists go to Washington
Credit: Molly Ferguson
A half-dozen PhDs jumped from science into a fellowship to find out how the US government works. What they learned can help guide scientists nationwide
Companies are striving to address the problem of plastic pollution by developing edible wrappers, tableware, and more
A look behind the scenes at how web-based cleaning product businesses are launched
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores water’s unique behavior when temperatures plummet
Threads draw strength from their chitin components and flexibility from alginate
Repurposing noncancer drugs could shorten clinical development and jump-start new drug discovery