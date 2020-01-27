Advertisement

January 27, 2020 Issue

09804-cover-group.jpg
January 27, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 4

A half-dozen PhDs jumped from science into a fellowship to find out how the US government works. What they learned can help guide scientists nationwide

Cover image:When chemists go to Washington

Credit: Molly Ferguson

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“We have to make sure that people who don’t have a science background know what the scientists are saying.”

Danielle Lohman, policy fellow, Department of State

Policy

Lessons learned from a year in Washington

A half-dozen PhDs jumped from science into a fellowship to find out how the US government works. What they learned can help guide scientists nationwide

Food Science

The time is now for edible packaging

Companies are striving to address the problem of plastic pollution by developing edible wrappers, tableware, and more

Consumer Products

So you want to start a detergent company

A look behind the scenes at how web-based cleaning product businesses are launched

  • Atmospheric Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of snow and ice

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores water’s unique behavior when temperatures plummet

  • Biomaterials

    Video: Scientists spin yarn from crab-shell and seaweed compounds

    Threads draw strength from their chitin components and flexibility from alginate

Science Concentrates

image name
Cancer

Large screening strategy uncovers dozens of non-oncology drugs that kill cancer cells

Repurposing noncancer drugs could shorten clinical development and jump-start new drug discovery

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Safety

Chemical belt buckles and a century of hard hats

 

Job listings

