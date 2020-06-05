Call for papers: 2020 SWRM/SERMACS

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2020 Joint Southwest/Southeastern Regional Meeting, which will be held Oct. 14–17 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
A number of social and networking events are planned including a Regional Awards Banquet, ACS Leadership Institute: “Leading Change and Fostering Innovation,” a “Networking with Chemical Professionals” session, a “Finding Your Pathway” workshop, a graduate school fair, an undergraduate program, and a program for high school chemistry teachers. In addition, the meeting will include a plenary lecture, undergraduate symposia, and poster session.
Symposia include “Advances in Main Group Chemistry,” “Advancing Infrared Spectroscopic Techniques and Vibrational Sensing,” “Biomaterials and Bioenergy,” “Chemistry in Small Volumes,” “Computational Treatment of Noncovalent Interactions,” “Concerns and Chemistry of the Agriculture Street Landfill in New Orleans; Are Landfills Safe Places for Communities,” and “Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill—10 Years Later.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall and the online program will be available on Sept. 7. Abstracts are due July 20. To submit an abstract, visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit swrm2020.org.
ACS continues to monitor the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person meetings, such as the fall 2020 regional meetings. Please visit acs.org for the most up-to-date information about this meeting.
