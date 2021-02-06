Advertisement

ACS News

Call for papers: 2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

by Linda Wang
February 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 5
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM), which will be held virtually June 9–12. The meeting will be hosted by the American Chemical Society Delaware Section and the University of Delaware.

The meeting will highlight innovations in the chemical sciences and engineering throughout the Middle-Atlantic region and beyond. In addition to 23 technical symposia and poster sessions, MARM 2021 will feature three plenary lectures, an undergraduate poster session, networking opportunities, and award symposium.

Technical sessions include “Inorganic and Organometallic Young Investigator Symposium,” “Energy Catalysis,” “Porous Materials,” “Dimensionality in Nanoscale Materials,” “Innovations in Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry,” “High-Throughput Experimentation to Advance Discoveries in Academia and Industry,” “Excellence in Organic Chemistry and Chemical Biology Research with Undergraduates,” “Advances in Organic Chemistry in Industry in the Mid-Atlantic,” “Frontiers in New Methods for Organic Synthesis,” “Innovations in Organic Chemistry,” “Protein Quality Control,” “Frontiers in Chemical Biology,” “Innovations in Chemical Biology,” “Alternative Grading in the Chemistry Curriculum,” “Innovations in Chemistry Education,” “Diversity in Polymer Chemistry and Engineering,” “Biophysical Chemistry,” “Nanoparticles: Characterization and Applications,” “Spectroscopy: From Molecules to Macrostructures,” “Innovations in Physical Chemistry,” “Innovations in Measurement and Data Science,” and “Empowering Chemists with Disabilities.”

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring. The online program will be available April 26. Abstracts are due March 8. To submit an abstract, visit sites.udel.edu/marm2021 or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org .

