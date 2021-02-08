Quote of the Week

February 8, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 5
Researchers are repurposing nature's protein factories to accept a wider variety of substrates, with the goal of making new drugs and materials
Fermentation is increasingly complementing synthesis and nature as a source of ingredients
Chemists are adapting powerful machine-learning tools used in voice assistants like Alexa and Siri to solve chemistry problems
While critics see virtue signaling, the company heralds the adoption of a green economic opportunity
The journalist and scientist discusses his work documenting clandestine chemistry and the societal impact of psychoactive drugs
Columnist Jen Heemstra on how a supportive life partner shaped her career
Preliminary results from advanced studies of the COVID-19 vaccines are met with excitement—and trepidation about emerging virus variants