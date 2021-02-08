Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 8, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 5

Researchers are repurposing nature's protein factories to accept a wider variety of substrates, with the goal of making new drugs and materials

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 5
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I genuinely believe there is pretty substantial therapeutic potential in these compounds that has been left untapped for the better part of a century.”

Hamilton Morris, creator, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia

Synthetic Biology

The race to repurpose nature’s protein factories

Why the flavor and fragrance industry is embracing biotechnology

Fermentation is increasingly complementing synthesis and nature as a source of ingredients

Teaching computers to read and speak chemistry

Chemists are adapting powerful machine-learning tools used in voice assistants like Alexa and Siri to solve chemistry problems

  • Environment

    BASF says it is embracing the circular economy. Should we be skeptical?

    While critics see virtue signaling, the company heralds the adoption of a green economic opportunity

  • Profiles

    Clandestine chemistry and psychoactive drugs in film: Hamilton Morris talks about his career

    The journalist and scientist discusses his work documenting clandestine chemistry and the societal impact of psychoactive drugs

  • Employment

    Love and the lab

    Columnist Jen Heemstra on how a supportive life partner shaped her career

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Vaccines

AstraZeneca, Gamaleya, Novavax, and J&J post positive vaccine results

Preliminary results from advanced studies of the COVID-19 vaccines are met with excitement—and trepidation about emerging virus variants

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Space-aged wine and your next favorite science binge-watch

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT