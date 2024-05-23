Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM), which will take place Oct. 13–15 on the campus of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
The theme of the meeting is “Chemistry for a Healthy Heartland.” Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2024.org.
The event will be a special 3 days of programming, including an opening night plenary session and Sci-Mix poster session, special symposia, contributed oral and poster sessions, a vendor and graduate school expo, high school teacher workshops, regional awards, and social activities.
You can submit abstracts starting May 1 through ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS). Please visit the symposium website or MAPS to submit an abstract. The deadline for submissions is July 15.
