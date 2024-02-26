Call for papers: 2024 Northwest Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2024), which will take place June 23–26 at the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Washington.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at norm2024.org.
The meeting will highlight the interdisciplinary nature of chemistry and will feature plenary talks from the National Science Foundation (NSF), a renowned wine chemist, and the author of PhD Comics. In addition to 10 program tracks such as catalysis and chemical biology, the meeting will include poster sessions, a recruitment fair, nuclear reactor tours, a virtual panel roundtable with program officers at the NSF, and a commercial exposition.
Visit the symposium website at norm2024.org/program or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by March 25.
