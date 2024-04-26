Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS). The meeting will take place Oct. 23–26 at AmericasMart Atlanta.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at sermacs2024.org.
SERMACS 2024 will highlight advances in all areas of chemistry and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. More than 55 technical symposia and multiple poster sessions will be featured, and three plenary lectures will be delivered. Several chemists who have received the Charles H. Herty Medal within the past 10 years will present recent advances in their research as part of a Herty medalist symposium. Other offerings include an outstanding instrument exposition and, on Oct. 26, an informative graduate fair for students thinking about advanced study in chemistry.
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens April 29 for abstract submissions. Visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by July 22.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter