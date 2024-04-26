Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting

by Sara Cottle
April 26, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS). The meeting will take place Oct. 23–26 at AmericasMart Atlanta.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at sermacs2024.org.

SERMACS 2024 will highlight advances in all areas of chemistry and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. More than 55 technical symposia and multiple poster sessions will be featured, and three plenary lectures will be delivered. Several chemists who have received the Charles H. Herty Medal within the past 10 years will present recent advances in their research as part of a Herty medalist symposium. Other offerings include an outstanding instrument exposition and, on Oct. 26, an informative graduate fair for students thinking about advanced study in chemistry.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens April 29 for abstract submissions. Visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by July 22.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for symposia: 2021 Northeast Regional Meeting
Call for papers: RMRM

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE