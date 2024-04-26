Call for papers: 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM) of the American Chemical Society, which will take place Oct. 20–23 at the Waco Convention Center in Texas.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at swrm.org.
SWRM 2024 will feature oral and poster presentations in all areas of chemistry, and will include a robust program for undergraduate students as well as a wide-ranging selection of special symposia. Three plenary award lectures will be delivered: the W. Dial Black Family Lecture by Paul Wender of Stanford University and two Gooch-Stephens Lectures, one by Mark Johnson of Yale University and one by Andrew Ellington of the University of Texas at Austin. The meeting’s hosts will also present several regional awards, including the Southwest Regional ACS Award for contributions to the advancement of chemistry, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the ACS, the Southwest Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Further offerings include an exposition and a graduate school recruiting fair.
To submit an abstract, visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org or the meeting website at swrm.org. The deadline to submit abstracts is July 22.
