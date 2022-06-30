Call for papers: Midwest Regional Meeting

Abstracts are being accepted for the 2022 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM) to be held Oct. 19–21 at the Graduate Iowa City hotel. The meeting’s theme is “Sustainable Chemistry: Leading through Change.”
MWRM 2022 will be held in conjunction with a meeting of the Midwest Section of the American Scientific Glassblowers Society. More than 25 technical symposia and poster sessions are planned, as well as two plenary lectures—one focused on sustainable chemistry and the other on the connections between chemistry and glassblowing.
Symposia include “Sustaining Scientific Glassblowing and Chemistry,” “Environmental Photochemistry,” “Atmospheric Chemistry,” “Computational Simulations for Sustainable Chemistry,” Chemical Innovations to Facilitate a Circular Economy and the Remediation of Persistent Pollutants,” “Chemistry Education: Translation Theory into Practice,” “Chemoselective Functionalization of Strong Bonds,” “Radiochemistry and F-Block Chemistry,” “Applied Learning in the Teaching Laboratory,” “Chemistry Research at Primarily Undergraduate Institutions,” “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Showcasing DEI Efforts across Institutions,” and a “Younger Chemists Research Symposium.”
Please visit the symposium website at mwrm2022.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.orgto submit an abstract. Abstracts are due July 18.
