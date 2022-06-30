Advertisement

Call for papers: Northeast Regional Meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2022 Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM), to be held Oct. 2–5 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, New York. The meeting’s theme is “Focusing on the Future of Chemistry.”

The 2020 Harrison-Howe Award recipient, Wilfred van der Donk of the American Chemical Society Rochester Local Section, will deliver the plenary lecture. A National Historic Chemical Landmark will also be designated, and the Eastman Kodak Company and its founder, George Eastman, will be recognized for their role in the birth of consumer photography.

Symposia include: “3D Printing,” “Advanced Materials and Technologies at Kodak,” “Advanced Polymer Materials,” “Advancements in Protein Chemistry and Applications,” “Battery and Energy Storage,” “Biomedical Engineering,” “Bonds and Breaking Boundaries: Modern Developments in Catalysis,” “Chemistry of Emerging Technologies,” “Chemists as Entrepreneurs,” “CO2 Conversion and Utilization,” “Defining DEIR and Taking Advantage of Resources & Collaborations to Promote DEIR,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Frontiers in Molecular Simulation,” “Functional Materials,” “Heterogeneous Catalysis,” and “A Century of Kodak Research: Historical Reflections.”

Please visit the symposium website at nerm2022.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due July 18.

