Call for papers: RMRM

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2020 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting, which will be held Nov. 12–13 at Colorado State University.
The meeting will highlight advances in chemistry in the Rockies, as well as celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Colorado ACS local section and the 150th anniversary of Colorado State University. In addition to a poster session and workshops, the meeting includes four technical symposia and two plenary presentations about laboratory safety in industry and academia.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall and the online program will be available Sept. 7. Abstracts are due June 29. To submit an abstract, visit the ACS Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit rmrm2020.com.
ACS continues to monitor the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person meetings, such as the fall 2020 regional meetings. Please visit www.acs.org for the most up-to-date information about this meeting.
