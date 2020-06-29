June 29, 2020 Issue

Pandemic strands graduate students and postdocs
Hundreds of young scientists are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide
June 29, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 25
Hundreds of young scientists are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide
Cover image:Hundreds of international graduate students and postdocs are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide
Credit: Federico Gastaldi
Hundreds of young scientists are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide
The pandemic has delayed environmental monitoring, but some scientists are finding ways to pivot
This year’s clamor for a secure pharmaceutical supply chain highlights an effort already underway for years
With clinical trials ongoing, doctors try to unravel how famotidine could be working to fight the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning captures the current state of diagnostics for novel coronavirus infection.
US scientists face numerous barriers to studying health effects of cannabis
Trump adds new visa restrictions as anti-immigration rhetoric has risen
UC Berkeley researcher honored for pioneering work in nanomaterials and service to the science community