June 29, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

June 29, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 25

Hundreds of young scientists are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide

Cover image:Hundreds of international graduate students and postdocs are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide 

Credit: Federico Gastaldi

Volume 98 | Issue 25
Quote of the Week

“If we open the door to immigrants and scholars, that only makes the university system stronger.”

Denis Wirtz, chemical engineer and vice provost for research, Johns Hopkins University

Education

Pandemic strands graduate students and postdocs

Hundreds of young scientists are stuck in their home countries because of canceled flights or closed embassies. The delays will affect the trainees, their labs, and chemistry departments worldwide

Climate Change

COVID-19 has disrupted fieldwork. Here’s how environmental chemists are coping

The pandemic has delayed environmental monitoring, but some scientists are finding ways to pivot

Outsourcing

Bringing drug production back to the US

This year’s clamor for a secure pharmaceutical supply chain highlights an effort already underway for years

Science Concentrates

Awards

Paul Alivisatos named 2021 Priestley Medalist

UC Berkeley researcher honored for pioneering work in nanomaterials and service to the science community

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Art & Artifacts

Modern tools characterize corpses and sequence sacred texts

 

Job listings

