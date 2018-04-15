Call for papers: SERMACS 2018

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2018 Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS), which will be held Oct. 31–Nov. 3 at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center in Augusta, Ga.
The conference theme is “Securing Tomorrow through Innovation Today.” Three plenary lectures will highlight advances in analytical chemistry, biomolecular and materials engineering, and nanomaterials and materials for energy.
Special events include a soiree recognizing the designation of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site as an ACS National Historic Chemical Landmark, tours of the Savannah River Site, and a screening of the energy documentary “Switch.”
The conference offers programming for undergraduate students and high school teachers, as well as career and small business development sessions, an intercollegiate chemistry ethics bowl, and an expo.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available Sept. 17.
Abstracts are due Aug. 16. To submit an abstract, visit sermacs2018.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.
