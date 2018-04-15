Call for papers: SWRM 2018

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2018 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM), which will be held Nov. 7–10 at the Little Rock Marriott in Little Rock, Ark.
The meeting will highlight advances in coherent multidimensional spectroscopies and their dominance in the chemical sciences, with a keynote presentation by John Wright, a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Topics of technical symposia include green chemistry, forensic chemistry, bioanalytical chemistry, nanomaterials for energy-related applications, chemical toxicology, chemical education, chemical education and technology, nanotechnology, analytical chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. Undergraduate programming will include graduate school and career development workshops.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available in late September.
Abstracts are due Aug. 20. To submit an abstract, visit swrm.org/2018 or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter