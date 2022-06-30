Call for papers: Southwest Regional Meeting

Abstracts are being accepted for the 2022 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM) to be held Nov. 6–9 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The meeting’s theme is “Transformational Chemistry and Energy in the Gulf South” and will feature 19 symposia, general oral presentations, undergraduate and general poster sessions, exhibitions, workshops, receptions, and banquets. The keynote speakers are Louisiana State University professors Isiah M. Warner and Gabriela González.
Symposia include “Analytical and Materials Chemistry Symposium in Honor of Isiah M. Warner,” “Cope Scholar Symposium: Catalysis in Organic Synthesis,” “Transformational Nanoscience,” “Women Chemists Symposium: Transforming into Leaders,” “How to Strengthen and Promote Diversity in the Chemical Sciences: Lessons Learned and Taught from the Stories of Recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Award,” “Supramolecular and Organic Materials Chemistry,” “Making Strides in Shifting Paradigms within Chemistry Education Research and Practice,” “Heterogeneous Catalysis Symposium,” “ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Local Section’s Wilfred T. Doherty Award Symposium,” “Recent Advances in Industrial Chemistry,” and “The Entrepreneurs’ Tool-Kit.”
Please visit the symposium website at swrm.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due Aug. 8.
