ACS News

Call for papers: Western Regional Meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2022 Western Regional Meeting (WRM) to be held Oct. 19–22 at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Three speakers have been invited: Judith Giordan, ACS president-elect; Joseph Wang from the University of California San Diego; and Stephen L. Buchwald from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. There will be 14 special topics symposia and 8 technical sessions, as well as a general poster session.

Symposia include “Innovating Organometallics,” “Chemical Sensors with a Focus on Wearables and Non-health-related Measurements,” “What Does Health and Safety Look Like in Your Workplace?,” “Radiochemical Separations for Nuclear Forensics and Nuclear Medicine,” “Greenhouse Gas Capture, Conversion, Sequestration, or Utilization: Chemical Approaches,” “Emerging Research in Cannabis Science,” “Water Contamination, Treatment, Reliability, and Reuse: PFAs and Other Emerging Contaminants,” “Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry,” “Emerging Materials and Processes for Electrochemical Energy Storage,” and “Advances in Undergraduate Chemistry Education Amid Challenging Times.”

Please visit the symposium website wrm2022.com or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due July 11.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

