Celgene hosts 2019 Pharma Leaders Conference

The American Chemical Society held its 2019 Pharma Leaders Conference in San Diego Oct. 2–3. The invitation-only meeting, hosted by Celgene, drew 48 attendees from 21 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and three universities to discuss leading trends in the pharmaceutical industry. Topics included “A Celgene Perspective on Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery” and “Activity-Based Proteomics: Target and Drug Discovery on a Global Scale.” ACS executive director and CEO Thomas Connelly delivered remarks. The 2020 meeting will take place Oct. 27–28 at Genentech in South San Francisco.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter