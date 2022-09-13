ChemLuminary Awards celebrate ACS’s volunteers

The American Chemical Society recognized volunteer efforts in 2021 by the society’s 185 local sections, 32 technical divisions, 26 international chemical sciences chapters, and six regional meetings at the 24th annual ChemLuminary Awards celebration during the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in Chicago in August. The event’s theme was “ACS Volunteers—Sustained Excellence.”

“I’m continually astounded by the energy, enthusiasm, and dedication of our members,” ACS president Angela K. Wilson said in her opening remarks. “In 2021, local sections, technical divisions, regional meetings, and international chemical sciences chapters reported more than 1,000 events with the help of over 16,000 volunteers.”

Credit: James Remmington/EPNAC.com

Amber S. Hinkle, recipient of the 2022 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, gave the keynote lecture, “Volunteering Is a Journey.”

A vice president at Covestro, Hinkle was honored for displaying leadership in professional development, empowering women in the chemical enterprise, and passionately pursuing excellence across ACS. She has volunteered in multiple roles at the society, primarily at the national level. In 2012, Hinkle developed the ACS Strategic Planning Retreat and has since cofacilitated over 35 of these events, which allow local sections, divisions, and committees to develop and act on a strategic plan for their group.

In her address, Hinkle shared her journey as an ACS volunteer and explained how volunteering is her hobby. “While [my family] play golf or video games, I sit at my computer in my fuzzy slippers, and I do ACS.” She adds that “one clear benefit of this volunteering has been the ability to develop my own leadership skills … and I found a strong passion for helping others develop their leadership skills as well.”

Following are other ChemLuminary Awards presented in Chicago:

Committee on Public Relations and Communications

Credit: James Remmington/EPNAC.com

The Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach was given to Kimberly Hilton, a chemistry professor at Florida SouthWestern State College who brings science to communities through hands-on demonstrations. She also makes television, radio, and media appearances and has more than a million followers on social media as Chemical Kim.

The award for the Best New Public Relations or Communications Program of a Local Section went to the Lehigh Valley for working with a local cable channel to create a show featuring TV presenters doing experiments live that viewers could perform at home.

The award for the Outstanding Continuing Public Relations or Communications Program of a Local Section was given to the Eastern US Younger Chemists Committee Partnership for the launch of the monthly A Day in the Life webinar series. These webinars offer insight into the typical day of chemists in various roles.

ACS Strategic Planning Committee

The award for Best Activity or Program Highlighting ACS Change Driver(s) or Strategic Planning was won by the Indiana Local Section for its 2-day virtual symposium, PRomoting Equity and Diversity In ChemisTry (PREDICT).

Membership Affairs Committee

The committee’s Industry Engagement and Outreach Award went to the Philadelphia Local Section for organizing a virtual award ceremony for outstanding industrial chemists, which serves as an opportunity for companies to share what kinds of work they engage in and highlight impressive employees.

Women Chemists Committee

The Northeastern Local Section won the Outstanding Women Chemists Local Section Event Award for organizing, in partnership with Northeastern University, a diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect series aimed at supporting women and minority entrepreneurs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs

The award for Outstanding Divisional Career Program went to the Division of Small Chemical Businesses for its three-part webinar series, Starting a Company. Three thousand people registered for these webinars, which were followed by a networking event. These sessions led to new strategic partnerships, the identification of new speakers for other division events, and generally raised the visibility of this division.

Younger Chemists Committee

The Greater Houston Local Section received the Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Award for its efforts to expand its community. Events hosted included an ancient Egypt chemistry tour at the Houston Museum of Science and a chemistry-themed trivia night.

The award for an Outstanding or Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event went to the Eastern US Younger Chemists Committee Partnership for its 5-day virtual research symposium and chemistry career expo event, which had 220 attendees from 20 countries. This event provided career development opportunities for young chemists.

Committee on Chemists with Disabilities

The Chemists with Disabilities Inclusion Award went to the Lehigh Valley Local Section for arranging for the Signs Club of Cedar Crest College to present a “Sign Language in STEM” webinar for its section members.

Committee on Divisional Activities

The award for Recognition of Innovation and Outstanding Service to Members of a Division went to the Division of Organic Chemistry for expanding and upgrading the Organic Chemistry Data online database to make it mobile friendly.

Society Committee on Education

The Georgia Local Section won the award for Fostering Interactions Between Local Sections and Student Chapters for hosting the 16th Annual Herty Medalist Undergraduate Research Symposium.

Credit: James Remmington/EPNAC.com

The North Jersey Local Section was honored with two awards. It received the award for Outstanding US National Chemistry Olympiad for its use of a secure electronic testing program to overcome assessment challenges posed by the pandemic, and the Outstanding High School Student Program Award for hosting the second virtual New Jersey Chemistry Olympics for high school students. In addition to 134 high school students from 14 high schools in New Jersey, attendees came from as far afield as England and California.

The Outstanding Engagement with K–8 Students Award went to the Midland Local Section for sponsoring dozens of school events that were conducted virtually, in person, or in hybrid form. The section’s partners for some of these events included ACS Science Coaches and the Michigan State University Science Festival.

Joint Society Committee on Education and AACT Governing Board Award

The Outstanding American Association of Chemistry Teachers (AACT) Support Award was won by the Chicago Local Section for efforts including appointing a liaison to work with K–12 teachers, AACT, and ACS; hosting several virtual round tables for K–12 educators; and providing a peer-to-peer mentoring program.

Committee on Environmental Improvement

The Silicon Valley Local Section won the Outstanding Sustainability Activities Award for working with the Redwood City Library and volunteers from San Jose State University to develop an innovative, hands-on outreach program for middle school students during pandemic-related school closures.

Committee on Corporation Associates

The Outstanding Local Section Industry Event Award went to the North Jersey Local Section for the virtual symposium, poster session, and happy hour it hosted to celebrate Stephen L. Buchwald, the recipient of its 2021 ACS Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis award.

Committee on Technician Affairs

The award for the Best Event or Activity Organized by, or Benefiting, the Applied Chemical Technology Professional Community was won by the Midland Local Section for the 30th Anniversary Banquet hosted by the Mid Michigan Technician Group. Technicians and corporate leaders discussed the critical role technicians play in the chemical industry at this event.

Committee on Minority Affairs

The Midland and Richland Local Sections received the Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee Award. Midland Section efforts included profiling local chemists for National Coming Out Day and Black History Month, an industrial career panel, and a presymposium on diversity in STEM. The Richland Section hosted several virtual outreach events including a bilingual lab for Hispanic seventh graders, activities for girls in grades six–eight, and a chemistry-themed family game night.

Committee on International Activities (IAC)

The Georgia International Chemical Sciences Chapter won the IAC Global Engagement Award for hosting 10 hybrid sessions at the Seventh International Caucasian Symposium on Polymers and Advanced Materials. There were participants from seven countries at the sessions, which aimed to promote international collaboration among polymer chemists.

The Outstanding Global Partnership Award went to the Malaysia International Chemical Sciences Chapter. It partnered with the International Islamic University Malaysia Student Chapter to host an event that showcased undergraduate waste management research.

Joint IAC and Society Committee on Education (SOCED)

The Malaysia International Chemical Sciences Chapter won the Fostering Interactions between International Chapters and International Student Chapters Award for collaborating with five ACS student chapters and iDiscovery World to host ChemFest 2021, which was attended by more than 200 students.

Senior Chemists Committee

The award for Best Continuing Senior Chemists Activity in a Local Section went to the Midland Local Section for its ongoing efforts toward updating Midland ACS: A Century of Science and Service, an exhibit at Central Michigan University.

The Best New Senior Chemists Activity within a Local Section Award was won by the California, Huron Valley, and Puget Sound Local Sections. The California and Huron Valley Local Sections launched a series of virtual panel discussions focused on climate change, while the Puget Sound Local Section hosted a virtual Senior Chemists Committee breakfast during the 2021 Northwest Regional Meeting.

Committee on Meetings and Expositions

The 2020 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting took the 2020 Outstanding Regional Meeting Award. Hosted by the Colorado Local Section, this fully virtual meeting had 170 presentations and 346 attendees. Focuses included lab safety, young talent, sustainability, and celebrating the accomplishments of senior chemists in the region.

Committee on Community Activities

The award for Outstanding Public Outreach Event Organized by a Student Group went to the Orange County Local Section. Its Younger Chemists Committee engaged children in K–8 in demonstrations and a hands-on activity at the Orange Home Grown Farmers and Artisans Market.

The theme for Most Creative and Innovative Use of the Chemists Celebrate Earth Week (CCEW) Theme was presented to the Midland Local Section for its CCEW activities, which included an in-person Earth Action Expo with food trucks, raffles, giveaways, and 38 exhibits.

The award for Most Creative National Chemistry Week (NCW) Celebration Using the Yearly Theme was won by the Lehigh Valley Local Section. It hosted demonstrations for 100 students, including one looking at the effect of temperature on rates of reactions using Pop Rocks candy and light sticks.

The Outstanding Community Involvement in CCEW Award went to the Chicago Local Section for efforts such as building 150 solar-oven kits and distributing them to underserved students.

The Outstanding Community Involvement in NCW Award was presented to the South Florida Local Section for developing interactive activities used by elementary schools and two science museums.

The Outstanding NCW Event for a Specific Audience Award was won by the South Florida Local Section for hosting a STEM@Home virtual event with the DLR Foundation.

The Outstanding Ongoing CCEW Event Award went to the Orlando Local Section for its participation in Central Florida Earth Day. Section members, along with representatives from Full Sail University and University of Central Florida, engaged the public on recycling issues.

The Outstanding Ongoing NCW Event Award was presented to the Pittsburgh Local Section for organizing ChemFest in partnership with the Carnegie Science Center.

The Outstanding Virtual Event for CCEW or NCW Award went to the New York Local Section for hosting an online event for college students with over 15 chemistry demonstrations, speakers, and games.

Committee on Local Section Activities

The New York Local Section won the award for the Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement for the launch of its #IAMNYACS social media campaign to celebrate its members’ accomplishments.

The Local Section Partnership Marinda Li Wu Award went to the Kanawha Valley Local Section for hosting an event to celebrate the designation of the petrochemical industry’s birthplace as a National Historic Chemical Landmark.

The Most Innovative New Activity or Program Award was presented to the Lehigh Valley Local Section which partnered with the Penn State Berks Student Chapter to organize the 13-week Lehigh Valley Afterschool Chemistry Partnership Program.

The Outstanding Performance Awards by a Local Section recognize sections that have demonstrated excellent overall achievement by offering multiple programs for members and reaching out to their communities. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, fewer than 200; medium-small, 200–399; medium, 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; and very large, 3,200 and above.

In the small category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the Kentucky Lake Local Section. Notable activities included hosting a professional chemist panel event and a hybrid meeting, and running a CCEW illustrated poem contest.

Advertisement

In the medium-small category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the Brazosport Local Section, which continued to make significant progress toward meeting the goals stated in their strategic plan.

In the medium category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the Midland Local Section, which conducted 90-plus events that attracted over 1,400 participants. Its volunteers recorded more than 4,500 volunteering hours in 2021.

In the medium-large category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the Cincinnati Local Section, which conducted a wide array of virtual and in-person events in 2021. Highlights include a virtual beer tasting, a picnic, and the annual Oesper Symposium.

In the large category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the North Jersey Local Section. Its efforts included the initiation of a partnership with the Fair for Emerging Researchers to host a science fair for middle school students.

In the very large category, the Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Award went to the Philadelphia Local Section. It coordinated programming with several sister societies, industry partners, technical divisions, and neighboring local sections to deliver a variety of virtual programs throughout 2021.