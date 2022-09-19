Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10033-cover-hemlock.jpg
10033-cover-hemlock.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 19, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 33

China’s control of solar manufacturing puts the sector at risk of disruption

Cover image:Rods of polysilicon made by Hemlock Semiconductor.

Credit: REC Silicon

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 33
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I decided that I was going to be me, and I keep trying to choose positions and jobs where people actually want me to be me.”

Valerie Sheares Ashby, president, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Solar Power

The US solar industry has a supply problem

China’s control of solar manufacturing puts the sector at risk of disruption

Can diet change the course of cancer?

Researchers probe tumor biochemistry and ask how nutrition can amplify existing cancer therapies

Chemist Valerie Sheares Ashby has spent 30 years working to achieve inclusive excellence

So what will she do when she heads a university she believes already has?

Science Concentrates

Investment

US Treasury Department derails Asymchem’s acquisition of Snapdragon

Decision indicates pharmaceuticals may join semiconductors and electronics on the radar for security risks

Business & Policy Concentrates

