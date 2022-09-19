Quote of the Week

September 19, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 33
China’s control of solar manufacturing puts the sector at risk of disruption
Cover image:Rods of polysilicon made by Hemlock Semiconductor.
Credit: REC Silicon
Researchers probe tumor biochemistry and ask how nutrition can amplify existing cancer therapies
So what will she do when she heads a university she believes already has?
This content creator uses her chemistry background to explain personal care products to the public
Direct-air capture and blue ammonia projects are planned for Wyoming, Texas
New algorithms take a desired protein shape and predict the amino acid sequence needed to make it
Decision indicates pharmaceuticals may join semiconductors and electronics on the radar for security risks
