Chemical landmark rededicated

The American Chemical Society has rededicated Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, known as Berkeley Lab, as a National Historic Chemical Landmark. The ceremony took place on Aug. 11 at the Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley, California.
“Berkeley Lab researchers’ production and discovery of new elements and isotopes has opened up new fields in medical imaging and treatments and enabled a richer understanding of the fundamental properties of atomic nuclei,” said Michael Witherell, director of Berkeley Lab. “We are honored to be recognized for our pioneering efforts in expanding the periodic table of elements and expanding our knowledge of these exotic elements. Our ongoing studies of these elements are still yielding new information and inspiring ideas for practical applications.”
ACS first honored Berkeley Lab’s discovery of new chemical elements with a chemical landmark on March 11, 2000. The rededication makes updated information about the discoveries accessible to the public.
