Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp begins

From June 10 to 25, 20 students selected by the ACS-sponsored U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program are attending the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The students are vying for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 50th International Chemistry Olympiad, which will start in Bratislava, Slovakia, on July 19 and end in Prague on July 29.
Representing 13 ACS local sections and 10 states, the students are Jenny Cai, Park Tudor School in Indianapolis; Andrew Chen, Stuyvesant High School in New York City; Yutong Dai, Princeton International School of Math & Science in Princeton, N.J.; Aniket Dehadrai, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics in Oklahoma City; Allen Ding, Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill.; Edward Jin, Arnold O. Beckman High School in Irvine, Calif.; Omar Khan, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics; Chanseo Lee, Lexington High School in Lexington, Mass.; Alex Li, Lexington High School; Albert Liu, North Hollywood High School in North Hollywood, Calif.; David Liu, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in Princeton Junction, N.J.; Michelle Lu, Pomperaug High School in Southbury, Conn.; Anton Ni, University High School in Irvine, Calif.; Yajvan Ravan, Churchill High School in Livonia, Mich.; Jeffrey Shi, Marcellus High School in Marcellus, N.Y.; Matthew Wang, Troy High School in Troy, Mich.; Andrew Wu, Park Tudor School; David Wu, Westview High School in San Diego; Iris Yan, Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind.; and Albert Zhu, Solon High School in Solon, Ohio.
For more information, visit the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter