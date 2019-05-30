Advertisement

ACS News

Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp begins

by Linda Wang﻿
May 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
From June 2 to 13, 20 students selected by the American Chemical Society–sponsored US National Chemistry Olympiad program are attending the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The students are vying for a spot on the four-member team representing the US at the 51st International Chemistry Olympiad in Paris on July 21–30.

Representing 14 ACS local sections and 9 states, the students are Ridings Bald, the Westminster Schools in Atlanta; Jenny Cai, Park Tudor School in Indianapolis; Anugrah Chemparathy, Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, California; Allen Ding, Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Illinois; Andrew Feng, Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego; Michael Han, Dougherty Valley High School; Edward Jin, Arnold O. Beckman High School in Irvine, California; Alex Li, Lexington High School in Massachusetts; Albert Liu, North Hollywood High School in California; Anton Ni, University High School in Irvine, California; Yajvan Ravan, Churchill High School in Livonia, Michigan; Ananthan Sadagopan, Westborough High School in Massachusetts; Yannik Singh, Carmel High School in Indiana; Nicholas Tsao, St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas; David Wu, Westview High School in San Diego; William Xu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia; Aaron Xue, Oklahoma School for Science and Mathematics in Oklahoma City; Iris Yan, Carmel High School in Indiana; Albert Zhu, Solon High School in Ohio; and Alec Zhu, Lexington High School in Massachusetts.

For more information, visit the US National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

