Chemistry olympiad seeks coaches for 2024 local section exams

The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) is seeking coaches to help prepare high school students for the 2024 USNCO local and national examinations. Coaches can be current or retired high school teachers and will be compensated for their time. Up to 40 coaches will be recruited. Coaches will work in pairs to support approximately 10 high school students at a time in 2 h coaching sessions on Zoom. Each group will meet for a total of four coaching sessions on alternating Fridays in January and February, leading up to the local section examination in March. Coaches will have the opportunity to help qualifying students prepare for the national examination.
Visit www.acs.org/olympiad for more information about USNCO. Visit cenm.ag/usncocoaches to apply. The deadline is Oct. 23.
