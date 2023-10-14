Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Chemistry olympiad seeks coaches for 2024 local section exams

by Margaret Thatcher, ACS staff
October 14, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) is seeking coaches to help prepare high school students for the 2024 USNCO local and national examinations. Coaches can be current or retired high school teachers and will be compensated for their time. Up to 40 coaches will be recruited. Coaches will work in pairs to support approximately 10 high school students at a time in 2 h coaching sessions on Zoom. Each group will meet for a total of four coaching sessions on alternating Fridays in January and February, leading up to the local section examination in March. Coaches will have the opportunity to help qualifying students prepare for the national examination.

Visit www.acs.org/olympiad for more information about USNCO. Visit cenm.ag/usncocoaches to apply. The deadline is Oct. 23.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemistry Olympiad seeks mentors
Apply to be a chemistry olympiad mentor
ACS Seeks Mentor For Chemistry Olympiad

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE