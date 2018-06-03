Corporation Associates offers local section grants

The Committee on Corporation Associates is accepting applications from American Chemical Society local sections and international chapters for grants to support industry-focused events, such as job fairs and panel discussions. The committee also offers seed grants to support educational programs in the chemical sciences, education of the public on the role of the chemical industry, and promotion of professionalism or safety in chemistry. For more information on these grants, visit goo.gl/VcXDmB. The deadline for applications is July 1.
