ACS News

Craig Lindsley named editor in chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

by Linda Wang
March 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 11
Photo of Craig W. Lindsley.
Credit: Courtesy of Craig W. Lindsley
Craig W. Lindsley

Craig W. Lindsley, the William K. Warren Jr. Chair in Medicine at Vanderbilt University, was named editor in chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (JMC) by the American Chemical Society Publications Division in December. The journal publishes content on the relationship between molecular structure and biological activity.

JMC is the most trusted and cited medicinal chemistry journal in the world, and my highest priority is to preserve the legacy of JMC while further expanding its scope, authorship, and impact,” Lindsley says. “I plan to increase the journal’s visibility, actively solicit content globally, and embrace the next generation of medicinal chemists across gender and ethnic lines.”H

e plans to expand and diversify the journal’s editorial board, establish an early-career board, solicit new authors and new content, engage in social media, build bridges to medicinal chemists in Europe and Asia, streamline the submission process, and increase the speed of publication.

Lindsley’s research focuses on central nervous system drug discovery­—specifically, the allosteric modulation of G-protein-coupled receptors and kinases, as well as ion channels. He is director of Vanderbilt University’s Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery.

Lindsley earned a BS in chemistry from California State University, Chico, and a PhD in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is the founding and former editor in chief of ACS Chemical Neuroscience and interim editor in chief of ACS Pharmacology and Translational Science.

“Professor Lindsley has shown excellent leadership at ACS Chemical Neuroscience, and I know he’s the right person to lead the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry,” James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division, says in a press release. “I am looking forward to seeing his experience and perspective shape the journal over the coming years.”

“Medicinal chemistry is evolving, and I am thrilled to be on the forefront of what comes next and to capture it all in the pages of JMC,” Lindsley says. “I want JMC to be the first choice for authors to publish their medicinal chemistry research and to enjoy the experience of publishing with JMC.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

