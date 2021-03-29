Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09911-cover-aspuruguzik.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09911-cover-aspuruguzik.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 29, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 11

Recent demonstrations of AI-directed automation may herald a new world for drug and materials discovery

Cover image:Recent demonstrations of AI-directed automation may herald a new world for drug and materials discovery

Credit: Viktor Koen

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 11
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“You ask me why I’m doing this; it’s because the world has no time.”

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, professor of chemistry and computer science, University of Toronto

Informatics

The lab of the future is now

A tale of PFAS, pollution, and patent claims

A novel legal maneuver by Solvay threatens the availability of an analytical standard

Can FuelCell Energy’s molten carbonate fuel cell help solve the CO₂ problem?

Company says its next-generation fuel cell can get gas and coal power plants close to green

  • Astrochemistry

    What can we learn from Venus?

    Planned and proposed missions to Earth’s nearest neighbor could help scientists understand distant exoplanets’ chemistry

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Can superglues get better? Arkema thinks so.

    The firm wants to bring new chemistry to the cyanoacrylate adhesives business, which hasn’t seen any in 60 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Catalysis

Tandem catalyst converts propane to propylene

Nanoparticles unite platinum and indium oxide catalysts for better yields at lower temperature

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A new nighttime nibble, and a robot baby helps decipher dust risks

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT