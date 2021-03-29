Quote of the Week

March 29, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 11
Recent demonstrations of AI-directed automation may herald a new world for drug and materials discovery
Cover image:Recent demonstrations of AI-directed automation may herald a new world for drug and materials discovery
Credit: Viktor Koen
“You ask me why I’m doing this; it’s because the world has no time.”
A novel legal maneuver by Solvay threatens the availability of an analytical standard
Company says its next-generation fuel cell can get gas and coal power plants close to green
Planned and proposed missions to Earth’s nearest neighbor could help scientists understand distant exoplanets’ chemistry
The firm wants to bring new chemistry to the cyanoacrylate adhesives business, which hasn’t seen any in 60 years
Nanoparticles unite platinum and indium oxide catalysts for better yields at lower temperature