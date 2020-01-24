December ACS Board actions

During its meeting on Dec. 6–7 in Washington, DC, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2020 operating budget with a net contribution of $41.3 million and a 2020 proposed capital budget of $43.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million over 2019.
The board reelected John E. Adams as chair for 2020. It also elected Paul W. Jagodzinski and Dorothy J. Phillips to fill terms on the board’s executive committee. Jagodzinski will fill a 2-year term, and Phillips will fill a 1-year term.
Among its other actions, the board approved the continuation of the Committees on International Activities and on Professional Training, adopted the Chemical Professional’s Code of Conduct, established the Georgia International Chemical Sciences Chapter, and authorized the continuation of international chemical sciences chapters in Hungary, Malaysia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and South Korea.
The board also voted to terminate a national award and to task the National Awards Advisory Board, in consultation with the Office of Development, to allocate the associated endowment to an appropriate endowed ACS award; approved a 2020 fundraising goal of $3.5 million and designated education and green chemistry as fundraising priorities for 2020; discharged the ACS Leadership Advisory Board; and approved minor changes to the 2020 ACS Strategic Plan, which is available at www.acs.org/content/acs/en/about/strategicplan.html.
