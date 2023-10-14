Division of Biochemical Technology presents 2023 awards

Giorgio Carta, the Lawrence R. Quarles Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Virginia, has received the 2023 Alan S. Michaels Award in the Recovery of Biological Products, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of Biochemical Technology. Carta is being recognized for his foundational contributions to the development of preparative protein chromatography and downstream processing of biomolecules. He received his award at ACS Fall 2023 in San Francisco.
Matthew DeLisa, the William L. Lewis Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Cornell University, has won the 2023 Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial and Biochemical Technology. DeLisa is being recognized for foundational contributions to the study of therapeutic proteins, including advances in glycobiology, immune engineering, and proteostasis research. He will receive his award at ACS Spring 2024 in New Orleans.
Read more about these awards at acsbiot.org/biot-awards.
