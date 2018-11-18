Donations to 50 Forward campaign matched through Giving Tuesday

Any online donations of $50 or more made to the American Chemical Society’s 50 Forward campaign will be matched by a donor (up to a total of $50,000) from now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27. The campaign, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of ACS Project SEED, aims to expand the program and its ongoing source of funding. Project SEED provides summer research experiences for economically disadvantaged high school students to work in an academic, industrial, or government lab under the guidance of a scientist mentor. Donations can be made to www.acs.org/50forward, and 100% will go toward supporting Project SEED students.
