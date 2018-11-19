Advertisement

09646-cover-colors.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 19, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 46

Advances in inorganic phosphors boost the efficiency and appeal of LED bulbs

Cover image:Cover for November 19, 2018

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 46
Quote of the Week

“Blockchain, without doubt, establishes the novelty and shows that a specific person had a specific idea or specific data at a specific time.”

Joris van Rossum, project leader, Digital Science

Inorganic Chemistry

The chemical search for better white light

Advances in inorganic phosphors boost the efficiency and appeal of LED bulbs

Countries debate plan to equate digitized DNA data to biological material

Controversial Nagoya protocol proposal aims to share benefits from genetic sequence information to conserve biodiversity

Natural extracts and synthetics square off as cannabinoid drugs

FDA recently approved a natural extract, but others see the future as synthetic

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Latest artificial glucose-binding receptor is best yet﻿

Supramolecular structure binds glucose strongly and selectively, pointing to future incorporation into diabetes treatment devices﻿

Business & Policy Concentrates

Linguistic synthesis and a crime against the colon

 

