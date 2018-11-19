Quote of the Week

The chemical search for better white light
Advances in inorganic phosphors boost the efficiency and appeal of LED bulbs
November 19, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 46
Cover image:Cover for November 19, 2018
Credit: Shutterstock
Controversial Nagoya protocol proposal aims to share benefits from genetic sequence information to conserve biodiversity
FDA recently approved a natural extract, but others see the future as synthetic
The company, set to launch this spring, will stay focused on cash generation, CEO Fitterling says
Joris van Rossum of Digital Science believes the technology behind cryptocurrency could address some of science’s biggest challenges
Chemjobber on how to turn your professional envy into a healthy dose of motivation
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates the materials science behind various lighting options
Supramolecular structure binds glucose strongly and selectively, pointing to future incorporation into diabetes treatment devices