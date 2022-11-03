Dow and CAS announce strategic collaboration

Dow and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, have announced a new collaboration that will focus on digital capabilities to accelerate research and development and aims to identify opportunities for growth around the world. The collaboration will use a CAS Custom Services solution that is based on CAS technologies, data science, and the CAS Content Collection to make Dow’s research processes more efficient and productive. As a first step, CAS has developed a search-and-retrieval platform with customized information filtering to help researchers identify new materials more efficiently.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter