ACS News

Entries encouraged for the Division of Agricultural and Food Chemistry student cooking competition at ACS Spring 2024

by Sara Cottle
October 14, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 34
The American Chemical Society Division of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (AGFD) is accepting entries to the AGFD Communicating Culinary Chemistry Competition: Coastal Cuisine. Finalist teams will give 10 min presentations with a live demonstration modeled on a TV cooking show to a panel of judges of chemistry and cooking professionals at ACS Spring 2024 in New Orleans.

Entries should relate broadly to chemistry and cooking with coastal cuisine. Possible topics include techniques that exploit or highlight the physical or chemical properties of the ingredients, or chemical transformations that showcase aspects of cooking in coastal cuisines.

Teams may consist of up to four members. Each team member must be a student member of ACS, or intend to join before the conference, and must be enrolled at an accredited college at the date of the competition. Teams should submit entries online with a short video and written overview.

Finalist teams will receive complimentary registration to ACS Spring 2024 and $600 per team member for travel costs. The deadline to submit online is noon (EST) on Dec. 15. Visit hws.edu/academics/chemistry/chemistry-competition.aspx for more information.

